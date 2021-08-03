One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's Next Battle

✖

One Piece's latest manga chapter continues to unravel the War for Wano, with the majority of the installment focusing on a tag-team battle with Robin and Nami facing down several Kaido's top soldiers, but it was also able to give us a look into the current status of the Straw Hat Pirates' captain. When last we saw Monkey D. Luffy, he had lost his one-on-one battle against Kaido, being hurled into the sea of Wano, but it seems as though the Straw Hat is looking for revenge and is wasting little time in getting back to his feet.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1020, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following shining a spotlight on the battles of Nami, Robin, and Brooke, we are taken to Tokage Port, wherein the Heart Pirates, Trafalgar Law's crew, have saved Luffy using their submarine, with the Straw Hat Captain having apparently eaten all of the food on their ship. With Momoshiki huddled over his broken body, the son of Kozuki Oden can't help but begin blubbering regarding the traumatic events that have taken place so far:

"But Luffy. During the escape, I could only watch as Kin'emon and Kiku,"

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Hold it in until later," Luffy interjects, " You're still the leader here. Don't start crying before we're done. None of this is finished until I smash Kaido. I'm not losing the next round. Momo, take me back up there. Turn into a dragon and fly me up."

Even with his injuries and laying on the ground following his first fight against the Beast Pirate captain, Luffy is still itching for a fight against Kaido and is begging Momoshiki to take him back into the fray, though it will be interesting to see how he will be able to approach the ruler of Wano in such a state. The Straw Hat Pirates remain outnumbered to an insane degree and despite Big Mom switching sides during the fray, they're going to need a miracle if they can free the people of the isolated nation.

What do you think of the upcoming rematch between Luffy and Kaido? What tricks do you think the Straw Hat can use to defeat Kaido in his half-dragon, half-human form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.