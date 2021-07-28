One Piece Cliffhanger Drops First Look at Yamato's Hybrid Form

✖

One Piece has dropped its first look at Yamato's Hybrid Devil-Fruit form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The War on Onigashima has only gotten far more intense with each new chapter of the series, and the numbers have been shifting in Luffy and the samurai forces' favor ever since Chopper and O-Tama have been able to get many of the Beasts Pirates to their side. While Luffy has been on the road to recovery, the last we had seen of Kaido he had begun fighting with his son, Yamato.

When we had last seen the two, they were in the midst of a powerful clash. Now a new wrinkle has been introduced to the equation as the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series revealed and confirmed that Yamato has a Devil Fruit ability of his own. Not only that, but the final page of the chapter further revealed that Yamato has an access to the Hybrid Beast form that he's now using to fight off his father as best as he can.

Chapter 1019 of the series was mostly focused on many of the other fights currently breaking out through Onigashima, but the final pages revisit Kaido and Yamato's fight. Kaido says he recognizes his son's value as a soldier, and he reveals that Yamato had eaten a Devil Fruit that he had worked hard to acquire but had not intended for his son to eat it. Yamato only ate it because he was hungry, and had no idea about its consequences.

This only fueled his desire to continue fighting his father, and although Kaido had beat him down every time, he wanted to do his best to live up to his idea of being Oden. With the final page we get a full look at Yamato's Hybrid Form, but it's still unclear as to what kind of Devil-Fruit this is yet. If Kaido had fought hard for it, and intended it for someone other than his son, it's likely a powerful weapon that Yamato ended up taking by accident.

What do you think of Yamato's Hybrid Form? What Devil Fruit do you think he has? What do you think his full transformation will look like? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!