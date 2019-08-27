Website Error Has One Piece Fans Begging For A U.S. Movie Premiere

The recent Wano Arc of the main One Piece series in both anime and manga has had fans excited for the franchise like never before. Even with this new story arc front and center, fans are seemingly just as excited for the recently released One Piece: Stampede film that takes the Straw Hat Pirates, and nearly every other pirate sailing the Grand Line, and places them in a race to the finish to try to acquire some lost treasure of Gol D. Roger! While the movie has yet to release in the West, fans are chomping at the bit to see it and a recent error on AMC‘s website has stirred up fan excitement even further!

Twitter User OnePiecePodcast revealed the “mistake” from AMC that listed One Piece: Stampede as hitting stateside this October, though it was striken from the world wide web quickly by the company after realizing they may have hit the publish button a bit prematurely:

.@AMCTheatres‘s website lists ‘One Piece Stampede’ for an October 24th release. https://t.co/cKWl1fWRMU pic.twitter.com/wAPGZURSxb — Where In The World Is Roronoa Zoro? (@OnePiecePodcast) August 22, 2019

Stampede has been tearing up the “seas” of the box office in Japan, wracking up around $31 million in profits from the country alone, managing to easily overtake the box office returns of the recent juggernaut, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film, which has reached $3 Billion Yen faster than any other Toei Animation film to date, released earlier this month to both financial and critical acclaim. Whether or not this AMC leak in fact confirms that the film will release on October 24th of this year is yet to be seen, but it certainly has amplified fan excitement to eventually see this brand new adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates.

For those who can’t wait to see the film itself and are looking for spoilers and details about Stampede, there have been a steady series of leaks regarding some of the bigger moments of the film, promising an action packed adventure for this fourteenth film of the One Piece franchise.

What do you think of the potential October Western release date for One Piece: Stampede? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.