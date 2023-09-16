One Piece Fans Think Live-Action Ace Has Been Cast

Netflix has confirmed that the live-action One Piece is a big enough success to easily warrant a second season. As the first season explored the East Blue Saga, the second season is, more than likely, set to explore locales such as Drum Island and Alabasta. If the Netflix production continues to follow the source material, we should see the character known as Portgas D. Ace make an appearance, and a number of netizens believe that the fire-wielding swashbuckler has already been found.

Ace first makes his appearance looking for Luffy in the desert island known as Alabasta, revealing that he is in fact Monkey's brother. While he shares some similarities with his younger brother, Portgas has his head screwed on a bit tighter than his sibling. While Luffy's Gum Gum no Mi granted him some serious power, Ace's Flame Flame Fruit allows him to control fire and launch some wild assaults that can burn a number of vessels in a single strike. No word has arrived from Netflix as to who will be joining One Piece Season 2, though there are some potential clues that are pointing anime fans to one actor who might be taking on the fiery role.

Who Will Be Ace?

Many One Piece fans are thinking that the young actor, and musician, Emery Kelly will be playing the part of Luffy's older brother. Previously, Kelly has had roles in projects such as Alexa & Katie, Big Shot, and Max Winslow And The House of Secrets to name a few. Besides having Ace as his profile picture, Kelly is also followed by Inaki Godoy and Matt Owens, the young actor who plays Luffy and One Piece's showrunner.

In the confirmation video for the upcoming One Piece season, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the arrival of a fan-favorite character. While not confirming that Ace would arrive, Oda did hint at the Straw Hat Pirates' adorable doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, joining the crew when the Netflix series returns. With the Hollywood strikes affecting countless productions, it's anyone's guess as to when One Piece will return.

Do you think Netflix has found its Ace? Which actors do you want to see join One Piece season 2? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.