One Piece: Ace's Story Manga Gets US Release

When it comes to the influential figures that helped forge Monkey D. Luffy's path, it's hard to debate that Luffy's brother Ace wasn't a big part of the Straw Hat Captain's dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. While Ace would eventually fall during the Marineford Arc, One Piece has found numerous ways of bringing him back. In the Wano Arc, anime fans were able to witness a flashback that saw Luffy's brother make his way to the isolated nation. Now, Ace's Story is coming to the U.S.

One Piece: Ace's Story first arrived as a novel in 2018 from author Shou Hinata, but was eventually given a manga in Japan that was drawn by Boichi, who fans might know best for their work on the scientific manga, Dr. Stone. In the side story, we are able to see Ace's solo story that saw him traversing the Grand Line with his own crew of swashbucklers. While the side story has yet to hit the anime adaptation, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if we eventually see this tale his the small screen.

One Piece: Ace's US Release

Viz Media took the opportunity this week to reveal some major new manga that are set to receive physical releases in the U.S. for the first time. Aside from this One Piece release, franchises such as Pokemon, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more will also hit retailers in a similar fashion. The One Piece side story will arrive in Spring 2024.

Announcement: Based on the novel series One Piece: Ace’s Story, this action-packed prequel features the adventures of Luffy’s beloved brother Ace! One Piece: Ace’s Story–The Manga, with art by Dr. STONE’s Boichi, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/U8hijgumxz — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the side story that dives into Ace's past, here's the official description for the novel that first brought Ace's Story to life, "Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace, and tales of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure. Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgaz D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father's footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace's Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World."