One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Reportedly Getting Anime Special

Earlier this year, fans of Food Wars had to bid the series farewell after a good run. The beloved series closed out with an epilogue title, and fans were glad to see Soma’s story end in its own time. Of course, plenty of fans wanted more, and they got their wish when Food Wars‘ creators pitched in to make a One Piece crossover special. And if a new report is right, it turns out the crossover manga will be getting an anime adaptation.

Recently, anime influencer Yonkou Productions hit up fans with a teaser about the anime. It turns out Food Wars writer Yuto Tsukada did an interview with Shonen Jump, and it was there he said the Food Wars x One Piece crossover is planning an anime.

“The fan reaction to the chapter was strong as well. We did get some comments from fans that this wasn’t the Sanji they imagined, but most fans were happy and wanted to see a continuation,” Tsukada said.

Continuing, the writer said he ran into the creator of One Piece at a work party, and it was there Eiichiro Oda said an anime special is being planned for the crossover.

“When we saw Oda-senei at the New Years’ party, he told us he was really happy with it. And that was when he said, “We’re making an anime version of it.” Now the two editors of the series are in a bind since the companies working on the two projects are totally different.”

So far, there is no word on how this special will end up, but Oda seemed rather confident it would happen. There is a bit of a snag as One Piece and Food Wars operate their anime under two different studios. Toei Animation oversees the first while J.C. Staff does the latter. A compromise will have to be made to make this special happen, but Tsukada has little doubt Oda will make the event happen.

