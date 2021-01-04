This Live-Action One Piece Commercial Will Have You Swimming in Emotions

A new live-action commercial for One Piece will have you swimming in emotions! Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has crossed a monumental milestone as it has finally reached 1000 chapters in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The magazine itself is going all out for such a feat, and one of these efforts is a special commercial celebrating just how far the manga has come since it first made its debut in the pages of the magazine back in 1997. It might be easy to forget just how far this series has come over the decades, but this serves as a fun reminder.

You can check out the special commercial commemorating One Piece's 1000th chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in the video above, and while it's in Japanese, there's plenty that fans from around the globe will definitely find emotional here as it highlights some of the biggest moments from the series as a whole.

Highlighting huge moments from One Piece such as Luffy first casting out into the open seas, Sanji leaving Baratie behind, the Straw Hats bidding a secret goodbye to Princess Vivi at Alabasta and more, the commercial goes to show just how much the series has meant to fans around the world during its massive 1000 chapter run that even just re-enacting moments like this hit as hard as they do.

This isn't the only celebration for One Piece's historical milestone as Shonen Jump is actually reaching out to fans around the world for a special popularity poll, and have even opened up a special website (which you can find here if you're interested) commemorating all of the huge moments shown in this commercial and more. But with the series reaching this milestone, there have been questions as to when it could potentially come to an end.

The events of Chapter 1000 certainly seem to mark a new era for the series as the end of everything feels more in sight than ever before, but there are still a ton of mysteries about the New World that still need to be explored before it's all over. With a series like this, the end could seem near but it could also be several years from now. But what do you think?

What do you think of this live-action commercial for One Piece? What are some of your favorite moments across the 1000 chapters? How do you think it will all come to an end?