One Piece Announces Another Sanji x Food Wars Crossover

One Piece has been in its fair share of crossovers in the past, with the Straw Hat Pirates battling against the Z Fighters of the Dragon Ball franchise via an anime special, and the Straw Hats' cook Sanji is set to dive back into the world of Food Wars! This upcoming manga crossover isn't the first time that Sanji has fallen into the world of Shokugeki no Soma, with several chapters being released in the past to celebrate both franchises, and the response from fans has the creators of Food Wars! once again telling a tale revolving around the Oda chef.

So popular was this crossover between One Piece and Food Wars!, that rumors began swirling that an anime adaptation would be made that told this unique cooking story. The writer of Food Wars!, Yuto Tsukada, was quoted in 2019 as approaching the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, about the popularity of their crossover:

"When we saw Oda-sensei at the New Years' party, he told us he was really happy with it. And that was when he said, "We're making an anime version of it."

While there hasn't been any word about an anime special that would translate this manga crossover to the small screen, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda was hinting that the story would hit a new platform, so we're crossing our fingers that we'll see more news sooner rather than later.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the big news that for the 24th anniversary of One Piece, the creators behind Food Wars! would take another shot at telling a new story for the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates:

To celebrate One Piece's upcoming 24th anniversary, next issue of Jump will feature a new oneshot of Shokugeki no Sanji by the creators of Shokugeki no Soma! pic.twitter.com/NWP4qsqp71 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 12, 2021

Currently, Sanji has a whole mess of troubles on his hands aside from making sure Luffy and his crew are eating well, as the War For Wano has placed him in a difficult situation where he is fighting Beast Pirates while also protecting an injured Sanji.

Are you hyped for this new story from the creators of Food Wars! diving into the world of the Grand Line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.