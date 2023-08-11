Netflix's Luffy Visits Shonen Jump's HQ to Hype One Piece Debut

On August 31st, Netflix is going what many fans thought was impossible in releasing a live-action adaptation of One Piece. With the television series' first season including eight episodes, the Straw Hat Pirates are set to be portrayed by young actors Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. Each of the actors that will be boarding the Going Merry have confirmed that they are big fans of the shonen franchise, with Inaki recently taking the opportunity to visit Japan and see where One Piece's manga is made.

The live-action anime adaptation curse has been bouncing around the anime community for quite some time, with many fans believing that there simply is no way to bring some anime stories to the "real world". The Netflix series is looking to change that as One Piece's live-action show not only has hardcore fans in charge of bringing Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to life, but also have the franchise's creator, Eiichiro Oda, acting as Executive Producer. With series showrunner Matt Owens stating that Oda was particularly tough when it came to approving sections of the show, many fans are giving the series the benefit of the doubt thanks to Eiichiro's involvement.

Luffy Visits Japan

One Piece's Official Netflix Social Media Account shared a quick video of Inaki Godoy visiting Japan and geeking out when exploring Shueisha's headquarters. From the designs and character work that we've seen of the live-action adaptation so far, it's clear that the Netflix project is attempting to do justice to its source material. Godoy himself has stated that he has always been a major fan of the Grand Line and clearly is taking his time as Luffy quite seriously.

Come with us on a visit to Shueisha, the home of One Piece! 🏴‍☠️👑 The epic journey begins August 31st, only on @Netflix. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/pxKxb0NzES — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 11, 2023

Presently, Netflix hasn't stated if One Piece's live-action series will return for a second season. It's unclear if the adaptation will be popular enough to warrant a comeback, though it might be some time before fans receive confirmation thanks in part to the actors' and writers' strikes that are continuing to this day.

What do you think of live-action Luffy visiting Shueisha HQ? Do you think the live-action One Piece will honor the source material?