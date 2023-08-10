One Piece Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Gear 5 Luffy

One Piece has once again taken the anime world by storm thanks to the arrival of Luffy's ultimate transformation. While Monkey had suffered a serious blow in his fight against Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates, the major hit inadvertently helped the Straw Hat to access his peak, Gear Fifth. Now, Toei Animation has taken the opportunity to share how the cartoonish form was brought to life in the latest episode as the production house had its work cut out for it in episode 1071.

By its very nature, Gear Fifth was always going to be quite the form to animate. Transforming Monkey D. Luffy into a living cartoon, anime viewers were able to see how the power-up played out in the Straw Hat's fight against the dragon-like villain. In some of the best animation from One Piece to date, Luffy was able to pull tricks that seemed in place with Warner Bros' Looney Tunes. As it stands, Monkey appears to be invincible when he is in his Gear Fifth form, able to dodge some of Kaido's biggest attacks while even managing to transform the ground beneath his feet. While Luffy might have this new power, the fight for Wano's future is far from over.

Gear Fifth Unleashed

The Official One Piece social media account shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the fight featuring Luffy and Kaido was animated. From the sketches featured in this new breakdown, it's clear that Toei Animation took serious steps to make sure that the power of Gear Fifth was captured for the anime. As the fight continues, we're sure to see even more staggering moments unleashed if the anime adaptation continues to follow the manga's events.

While the anime might be continuing to play out the War for Wano, One Piece's manga has moved past the fight taking place in this isolated nation. Eiichiro Oda has been focused on the final arc of the shonen series and in doing so, has brought back Luffy's Gear Fifth in recent chapters. While Monkey might be invincible in this state from what we've seen, some of the pirate's biggest challenges lie ahead.

What did you think of the animated take on Luffy's ultimate transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.