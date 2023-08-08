One Piece Makeover Gives Gear 5 Luffy a Studio Ghibli Design

One Piece is in the headlines again for all the right reasons. This week marked the debut of Gear 5 Luffy in the anime, and it took social media by storm. From its voice acting to its animation, One Piece episode 1071 did Gear 5 Luffy the way fans wanted. Of course, this has spawned a number of tributes to the form, and one viral homage gives Luffy a Studio Ghibli makeover.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Twitter courtesy of the user Ei Kei. The artist posted a piece of art that mashes together Gear 5 Luffy with Studio Ghibli's style. The gorgeous sketch gives the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates rounded features, and his lithe frame has Ghibli's distinct charm. He may be more muscular than Howl, but in the end, the boys are of the same kind.

Obviously, One Piece looks different from Studio Ghibli's usual work, but this crossover proves the style match works well. Anime fans are loving the pair given how many people have shared this art. With Luffy on everyone's mind, it is easy to see why this Studio Ghibli take on the pirate is going viral. And maybe if we are lucky, the entire Straw Hat crew will get a Studio Ghibli update by fans as One Piece goes on.

If you are not up to date with the One Piece anime, you can start watching now easier than ever before. The series is available everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for those needing more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece makeover? Have you been keeping up with Luffy's big fight against Kaido? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!