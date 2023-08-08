Pokemon: Paldean Winds First Trailer Released

Pokemon has announced a new anime series is on the way highlighting more of the Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokemon: Paldean Winds has released its first trailer showing fans the first look at what to expect from the new series! Pokemon Horizons: The Series might currently be exploring the Paldea region with the latest episodes of the anime now airing in Japan (before they release in international territories in the near future), but it's still not the kind of direct adaptation from the original games that fans had gotten used to during the older era of Ash Ketchum starring episodes.

It seems that will change with the upcoming new web anime series, Pokemon: Paldean Winds, which will feature four new episodes with animation produced by WIT Studio, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the previous Pokemon web anime series, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow. You can check out the first trailer for Pokemon: Paldean Winds below to be introduced to the three main characters at the center of the series alongside their partner Pokemon:

Pokemon: What Is Paldean Winds?

Pokemon: Paldean Winds will be a new web anime series released on Pokemon's official YouTube channel beginning on September 6th, this new series will be running for four episodes in total and follow three students attending the academy in Paldea as they grow and learn. These three are Ohara and their partner Fuecoco, Aliquis and their partner Meowscarda, and Hohma and their partner Quaxly. It's yet to be revealed how long each of these episodes will be, but they will be looking pretty great if the trailer is anything to go by.

You can currently catch the final episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series now streaming on Netflix. The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 as such, "The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals! As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!"

How do you feel about this new Pokemon anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!