Kaiju No.8 Anime Shares New Key Art

Kaiju No.8 will be on television before you know it. Created in 2020, the hit sci-fi series has amassed a loyal army of fans, and its very own anime is in the works. The team at Production I.G. is working hard on Kaiju No.8 behind the scenes, and that is why we just got new key art of the series.

As you can see below, two pieces of key art were released by the Kaiju No.8 team this week. The first piece features a number of characters as everyone from Kafka to Mina appears in uniform. As for the second poster, it highlights Kafka's kaiju form, and the beast looks ready for battle in this shot.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

You can give the key art your own review after checking them out, but as for fans online, they are digging the designs. Kaiju No.8 has earned consistent flak over its character designs, but Production I.G. is stepping up its game as the anime's debut draws near. The most recent Kaiju No.8 gives our characters gorgeous motion, so when the character models alone are so-so, they shine once put into motion.

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No.8, don't be too hard on yourself. The sci-fi shonen is a fairly new title at Shonen Jump, and it is housed on the publication's digital service exclusively. Viz Media oversees the release of Kaiju No.8 in English, so you can read up on Kafka's tale whenever you want. For now, we have no word on where Kaiju No.8 will be streaming next year, but we do know it will launch in April 2023. So for more info on Kaiju No.8, you can read its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Production I.G.)

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem-he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

