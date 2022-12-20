One Piece Cosplay Highlights the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock

One Piece has introduced fans to all sorts of wild heroes and villains over the course of its very long run thus far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why Boa Hancock stands on the top of the mountain as the Pirate Empress! Luffy has come across all sorts of notable allies and enemies through his journeys across the seas for the last few years, but few of them have made as big of an impact with fans as Boa Hancock. First introduced to the series as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, Hancock has become one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.

When we had last seen Hancock in either the manga or anime, her fate is still being left in question as much of the fallout of the Reverie still hangs in the air as Luffy and the Straw Hats are still adventuring on the other side of the world. It might be even longer before we get to see her in action again in some fashion, but thankfully artist @seracoss has provided a great reminder of why Boa Hancock's such an empress with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out:

How to Check Out One Piece

One Piece's anime and manga are well over 1,000 entries at this point. While that may seem like a massive mountain to climb at the outset, it's the sort of series that really draws you in the more you look into it. There are great ways to do just that as not only can you find the entire manga digitally available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, but you can find all of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the long running series as such:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Boa Hancock rank among your favorite characters in One Piece overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!