One Piece Animator Inks Luffy's Most Epic Poster Yet

One Piece is ready to usher in the new year, and it will have a lot to do once 2023 gets started. From its manga to its video games and anime, the IP is pretty stacked at the moment. The latter is working through the climax of the Wano saga, so all eyes are on Toei Animation these days. And now, one of its best animators has gifted Luffy with a truly epic gift.

What could it be? Well, we can just show you below. Takashi Kojima inked a new poster for Luffy featuring Momonosuke, and it is one of the most intense promos the hero has ever received.

Official promo art of Luffy and Momonosuke by animator Takashi Kojima #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/dGqZeEHCW3 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 19, 2022

As you can see, the art shows Luffy in his usual outfit, and the look on his face can only be described as determined. With his hair swept back, Luffy is looking out to the horizon with one of his friends. After all, Luffy is riding in Momo's full dragon form, and the beast looks as scary as Kaido ever has.

Clearly, the promo proves Momo's strength, and it shows just how close the kid is with Luffy. The pair have gone through a lot since they first met, and their alliance to free Wano has bonded them for life. Now, Momo is giving Luffy the edge he needs to take down Kaido after all these years. So if you want to see how the Straw Hat captain fairs against Kaido, you won't want to miss One Piece once 2023 gets underway.

Right now, One Piece is releasing new episodes weekly through Crunchyroll and Hulu. The English dub is also about to kickstart its take on the Wano saga. Currently, the series is set to release its first dub installment after the new year. And as always, the One Piece manga can be read online courtesy of Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest One Piece promo? Are you keeping up with the Wano saga?