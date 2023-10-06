Attack on Titan Will Interview Anime Character Eren Jaeger For Series Finale

Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger is voiced in Japan by Yuki Kaji, while in North America, the protagonist is voiced by Bryce Papenbrook. With the series preparing to come to an end this fall, the brutal anime franchise is taking the opportunity to interview not the voice actors responsible for bringing the Attack Titan to life, but Jaeger himself. In a shocking development, Attack on Titan has confirmed that an interview will take place this fall with Eren Jaeger himself before the anime adaptation ends next month.

Eren's path in this fourth and final season of the anime is far different than what anime fans had seen from Attack on Titan's first four seasons. Thanks to being granted a look into his future, the youngest Jaeger has been doing everything he can to unleash the Rumbling upon the world and gaining the power of the Founding Titan. Believing that the only way to save his friends and the land he calls home is to eliminate most of the world's population, Eren has unfortunately been quite successful in his recent campaign as was shown in the anime's penultimate episode. With the Scout Regiment now facing Eren in his ghoulish new state, the final episode will have plenty of death and destruction before the story ends.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Eren Jaeger

Japanese television station, NHK, is promising to air an exclusive interview with Eren Jaeger himself on October 23rd. This will be the first time that an anime character has been interviewed in character and considering Eren's decisions this season, it should make for quite the interesting chat. Hopefully he'll appear far more human than his monstrous Founding Titan form.

Creator Hajime Isayama hasn't stated that he will create a sequel to his beloved franchise in the future, though he will be forging a new manga short next year. Attack on Titan: Fly will be an art book that will include a brand new short story from the mangaka that will return to the Survey Corps' universe, though details on what the story will entail remain a mystery.

Do you want to check out the upcoming interview with the Founding Titan? What do you think of Eren's change this season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.

