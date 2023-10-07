Netflix's One Piece Writer Confirms Major Anime Locale Will Appear

There is one particular location that was briefly featured in One Piece live-action's first season that many fretted might not be featured in the future of the series. With the creative minds responsible for the adaptation often needing to make decisions as to what will make the cut from the shonen's source material, certain elements might not have made the cut for season one. Luckily, in a new Reddit "AMA" writer and showrunner Matt Owens confirmed that an environment that made a brief appearance in the series premiere would be making a comeback in the show's future.

Loguetown has some major significance to Monkey D. Luffy and the Grand Line, specifically as it acted as the place where Gol D. Roger met his end. When Roger died at the hands of the military, he was able to use his last words to confirm the existence of the One Piece and in doing so, set a number of pirates out on the quest of a lifetime. Loguetown also acts as the last major waypoint before pirates hit the Grand Line, making it extra alluring to the Straw Hats as the first season finale saw them sailing off to enter the legendary locale in search of the One Piece treasure.

Loguetown Will Appear in One Piece's Live-Action Series

In the recent question and answer session, Owens confirmed that the second season will not skip Loguetown, as Luffy and his comrades on the Going Merry will visit the town where Gol D. Roger met his end, "Skipped? Never! It wasn't included in season 1 because our episode number got reduced. And to try to cram it in would not have done service to it or the story it had to share space with. Loguetown is not "cut" we just haven't gotten there yet!"

When the Straw Hats hit Loguetown in the original manga and anime adaptation, they had a number of surprises that awaited them. Alongside running into Buggy and Avolda, who were now working together to fight against Luffy and his crew, they were also introduced to the powerful militaryman known as Smoker. Smoker was featured in the post-credit scene of One Piece's first season so expect him to play a big role in season two.

