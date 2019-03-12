‘One Piece’ Reveals Important Mafia Boss’ Young Look

One Piece‘s Wano arc has introduced a whole new society for fans to explore, and each new chapter of the series has revealed an important new part of Wano’s mysterious past.

After revealing the importance of former mafia boss Hyogoro in the last chapter, Chapter 935 of the series reveals his magnanimous younger look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are some trivial information about Grandpa Hyo and Queen’s pun in ONE PIECE chapter 935. This week I’ll post another 2 tweets about Momonosuke and Oda’s comment.😋 pic.twitter.com/sudvqd84yt — sandman (@sandman_AP) March 11, 2019

After Luffy jumped in to save Hyogoro from punishment in Kaido’s prison, it was revealed that he played a pretty important part in Wano’s history decades ago. During a scene in Chapter 935, Shinobu explains that Hyogoro is actually was a great yakuza boss named Hyogoro the Flower. He was the face of Wano’s underworld 20 years ago, and completely demanded the respect from every samurai.

He had pull with the other Yakuza bosses of the region, and commanded a lot of respect for his kind nature. It’s mentioned that the former Lord Oden respected him as well. In this description, fans see Hyogoro’s younger look and it’s much different from his tiny current form.

@sandman_AP on Twitter noted that Hyogoro’s younger look is actually inspired by Wisdom King statues in Japan, which is also a favorite design for Yakuza back tattoos as well. Along with Hyogoro being referenced as the “Wisdom King” in the Japanese release of the series, there’s a hint that Hyogoro will be an important inclusion going forward. And Luffy has got a great in with him seeing that he not only helped feed him in the prison, but save him from punishment as well.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!