Japan Celebrates One Piece With Adorable Tony Chopper Snacks

In a world where pieces of fruit give you the power to teleport opponents’ heads off their shoulders or turn yourself in a giant scarecrow, perhaps one of the strangest characters in the world of the Grand Line in One Piece is Tony Chopper. Certainly, Chopper is one of the strangest crew members of the Straw Hat Pirates, being a reindeer that has the ability to transform multiple times. Now, to honor this bizarre character from the franchise, Japanese 7-11s’ are releasing some insanely cute snacks that take the form of Monkey D Luffy’s favorite deer.

Anime News Network shared the information dump via their Official Twitter Account that shows off the recently released One Piece snacks, bringing to life the “doctor” of the Straw Hats in his most adorable form for both fans of the franchise and newcomers to enjoy:

The snacks themselves are around for a limited time only in Japan, acting as a part of 7-11’s “Taberaru Mascot” line, which has seen other characters from anime and Disney, for example, created as delicious treats. The Chopper snacks come in two flavors with cherry blossom and chocolates flavors respectively.

While not in the US now, this is hardly the first time that 7-11 has created some crazy contributions to the world of edible treats. The convenience store chain has always been known for its frozen drink the Slurpee, but do you remember when they attempted to create a “pizza sandwich” that replaced the bread of a sandwich with pizza slices? Though not nearly as successful as the former, said sandwich will always be burned into our brains for its uniqueness, that’s for sure.

Chopper, as mentioned earlier, is the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, travelling from port to port with them and gaining the ability to transform into a number of different forms from normal reindoor to hybrid to full blown human thanks to its effects. Much like the rest of Luffy’s crew, Tony took the time skip to train and gain a better mastery of his abilities just in time to put them to the test in Wano Country.

