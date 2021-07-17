One Piece Cliffhanger Stuns With Jinbe's Best Wano Moment Yet

✖

One Piece has stunned with Jinbe's best moment in the Wano arc yet with its newest chapter! The war at Onigashima has been breaking out into new sets of fights as the manga continues to set the stage for its next round of battles across Onigashima, and the previous cliffhanger of the series teased that we would finally get to see how Jinbe's doing with his first real one on one fight in the arc against the Tobi Roppo member, Who's-Who. As their fight began, however, things took an interesting turn.

Not only was Who's-Who more integral to the main story of the series than any fan could have initially predicted thanks to his past as a member of Cipher Pol, but the newest chapter of the series has taken this a step further by revealing a more sinister side of Who's-Who's curiousity and knowledge of the past as he continues to prod Jinbe with more uncomfortable questions. But Jinbe's also not going to stand for that at all as we see by the end of the chapter with his best moment of the arc yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1018 of the series continues the fight between Jinbe and Who's-Who, and Jinbe learns that he's got a grudge against both Shanks and Luffy for their role in ruining his life as a member of the government. As the fight continues, Who's Who starts to dig into Jinbe even more with offhand comments about how the Straw Hat is a Fishman, and then takes it further by asking Jinbe a question that Who's Who assumes he'd know about because he was once a Sun Pirate.

He asks about the legend of the former Sun God, a figure who slaves would pray too in the past. He assumes Jinbe would know, and says he only asked because Jinbe once led the Sun Pirates, a crew full of former slaves. He continues to prod Jinbe both mentally and physically with his attacks, but this only enrages Jinbe further. Taking several of Who's Who's attacks straight on, Jinbei then digs his feet in and steps on Who's Who's tail.

Delivering a Demon Brick Fist right to Who's Who's face as the chapter comes to an end, Jinbe is able to completely take down someone who's such an annoying figure who's dredging up the terrible things Jinbe has left in the past. As a member of the Straw Hat crew, that's not his life anymore and he clearly didn't want that to be his future. But what did you think of this Jinbe moment? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!