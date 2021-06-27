One Piece Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back Jimbei

✖

One Piece finally brought back Jimbei with the cliffhanger for the newest episode of the series! One Piece's anime is now getting ready for Luffy and the rebel forces' massive raid on Onigashima, and the initial battles have already kicked into high gear as the Straw Hats and the Akazaya Nine have yet to even leave Wano's shores. Things took an intense turn in the previous episode of the series as the traitor Kanjuro had kidnapped Momonosuke and is now preparing to take him directly to Kaido and Orochi on Onigashima. This was the case with the newest episode.

The newest episode of the series took it one step further with Kanjuro actually getting away with Momonosuke in tow, but as the Straw Hats started to chase they had been pinned down by a ship's long range cannons. But there was soon hope presented in some major help from Jimbei, who has now officially returned from Whole Cake Island alive and well and ready to join the Straw Hats with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series. Check it out in action below as spotted by @decimo2times on Twitter:

THE GOAT IS FINALLY HERE BABY pic.twitter.com/Y2PNsTL6Fw — Decimo (@decimo2times) June 27, 2021

Jimbei's return to the anime had been teased as part of the anime's opening sequence for quite some time, so it was just a matter of waiting for it to actually happen in one of the episodes. His return to the series is not only a boon to the Straw Hats, but to fans of the anime as well as the last time we had seen him in action was during the Whole Cake Island arc. As he helped Luffy and the others get away safely, Jimbei had stayed behind in order to make sure his former Sun Pirates comrades were able to escape as well.

Luffy had made Jimbei promise that he would return to them alive so that he could officially become a member of the Straw Hat crew, and the cliffhanger here sees him finally making good on that vow as he declares that he wants to share a cup of sake with his new captain and join the crew fully. With Jimbei now a member of the crew, the Straw Hats are heading into Onigashima with their strongest line up ever.

