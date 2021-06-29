One Piece Cliffhanger Shares Shocking News About Luffy's Devil Fruit

✖

One Piece has shared some shocking news about Monkey D. Luffy's Devil Fruit with the cliffhanger of the newest chapter of the series! The war at Onigashima is currently undergoing a major shift as the second round of fights around the island have come to an end, and a third round of fights are now being set in place as new opponents find one another. It's been a particularly rough period for Luffy, however, as after his second notable defeat by Kaido he's now currently trying to rouse himself back awake after being knocked unconscious and flung into the ocean.

The war is far from stopping even with Luffy knocked out, and it seems that fans are learning about some major aspects of his past in his absence. As Jimbei starts his first solo fight against the Tobi Roppo member Who's Who, it's revealed that Who's Who was actually someone who was guarding over the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit that Luffy eventually ate. Meaning his fruit is far more important that anyone could have realized.

Chapter 1017 of the series sees Jimbei begin his fight against Who's Who, and he starts to realize just how strong this Tobi Roppo member is. Recognizing the fighter's techniques as those belonging to the World Government's CP9 members, Jimbei puts two and two together and remembers that he heard about a member of this group that had escaped from jail. While he had been wondering why one of the members was imprisoned in the first place, Who's Who confirms that this was indeed him.

He reveals that he had gone through hell for a mistake he had made 12 years ago. Even though he was touted as having the same kind of potential as Rob Lucci (who's currently leading the CP0 team), he's still bitter towards the Straw Hat crew. Not because they harmed him directly, but because they remind him of that same mistake. 12 years ago he had been guarding the Gum-Gum Fruit, and it was stolen from one of the World Government's ships.

Who's Who was then shocked to find out that Luffy appeared in the New World, he was the one who had eaten that same fruit that had been stolen. Naturally, this reveal opens up all sorts of questions. We know that it was in Shanks' possession when Luffy had eaten it, and now it's implied that Shanks had stole it from the World Government. Now the major question is whether or not this was a simple smash and grab, or if it was a deliberate taking of this particular fruit.

And if that's the case, what is so special about the Gum-Gum Fruit that the World Government once wanted to have it in their possession so badly that they not only had CP9 protecting it, but imprisoned the one who had failed to guard. What does this say about Shanks and his connections to the government?