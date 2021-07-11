One Piece Fans are Living for Newest Episode's Movie-Like Animation

One Piece fans are really living for the movie quality level of animation in the newest episode of the anime! The anime has been steadily setting the stage for Luffy and the rebel forces' raid on Onigashima, and the anticipation has been building through the roof as the anime has been updating its packaging with its opening theme and eyecatchers. The newest episode of the series officially makes that happen as Luffy and the others break ground on the island, and the anime commemorating this milestone with a huge episode that completely blew fans' minds.

Enlisting the help of new fan favorite director, Megumi Ishitani (who previously garnered major praise with the episode exploring the fallout of the Reverie), Episode 982 once again pushes the boundaries of the weekly schedule for the series and delivers some top notch animation. But not just that, but a whole new lighting scheme, gorgeous character introductions, and more. It was just impressive all the way through.

This impressive episode officially kicks off the Raid on Onigashima, and will be carrying the anime forward as it gets ready for its huge war for Wano in full as Luffy and the rebel forces come face to face with all sorts of opponents!