One Piece Fans are Living for Newest Episode's Movie-Like Animation
One Piece fans are really living for the movie quality level of animation in the newest episode of the anime! The anime has been steadily setting the stage for Luffy and the rebel forces' raid on Onigashima, and the anticipation has been building through the roof as the anime has been updating its packaging with its opening theme and eyecatchers. The newest episode of the series officially makes that happen as Luffy and the others break ground on the island, and the anime commemorating this milestone with a huge episode that completely blew fans' minds.
Enlisting the help of new fan favorite director, Megumi Ishitani (who previously garnered major praise with the episode exploring the fallout of the Reverie), Episode 982 once again pushes the boundaries of the weekly schedule for the series and delivers some top notch animation. But not just that, but a whole new lighting scheme, gorgeous character introductions, and more. It was just impressive all the way through.
YO #ONEPIECE982 THO pic.twitter.com/eZ7eCk0Zmo— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 11, 2021
This impressive episode officially kicks off the Raid on Onigashima, and will be carrying the anime forward as it gets ready for its huge war for Wano in full as Luffy and the rebel forces come face to face with all sorts of opponents! Read on to see what fans are saying about One Piece Episode 982, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"In Tears Right Now"
I’m in tears right now, this scene is so gold, it carried so much weight and emotion that you can totally feel the hype, such an amazing episode🔥#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE982 pic.twitter.com/mL0WDcNHDF— Peach Boy (@Momoshikkiii) July 11, 2021
Good Eating Every Week
One Piece fans eating every week #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE982 pic.twitter.com/lQqpU6GmJV— IceBluePheasant (Read Kingdom) (@IceBluePheasant) July 11, 2021
Just LOOK at that Red Hawk!
• RED HAWK !! pic.twitter.com/QfkQiH1wt6— OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) July 11, 2021
They Don't Miss
Toei Animation never misses and episode 982 is the biggest reason why #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/k2SzrQy1oc— cd (@dushajcd) July 11, 2021
Master Class
One Piece episode 982 was "Master class"— i8Grapes (@i8grapes_) July 11, 2021
"thank u to all who worked on the episode"#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/hI5vDFinms
"Still Smiling"
Its been 2 hours since I watched the episode and I'm still smiling #onepiece #ONEPIECE982 pic.twitter.com/6FqcavGpik— Sirius (Read: One Piece) (@DogStar83) July 11, 2021
Pack it Up, 2021
The Greatest fuckin picture of the entire 2021 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE982 pic.twitter.com/kHG5H65FDU— Dev 🎮 (@deeprophecy) July 11, 2021
This Long Series Still Delivers the Hits!
One Piece episode 982 animation looked like a goddamn movie. I know people complaint how long the show is but for a show to run that long you need quality and One Piece beats any form of media which involves animation.— TAKAR (@12_takar) July 11, 2021
Lesson- Watch/read One Piece.#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/8o3hFSmsrC
How is This Even Possible?
#ONEPIECE how is this possible weekly anime 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YVgc9ExU7L— Nara (@Garouknight) July 11, 2021
So Many Emotions!
I AM CRYING WTF THE WAY THEY ANIMATED IT. IT WAS SO AMAZING, THE COLORS, THE BACKGROUND MUSICS, THE VOICES😭😭😭 wow it was so emotional... #ONEPIECE982 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/ifWLB04kA8— anglade • sorry for op sunday flood tweets (@orobichwan_) July 11, 2021