One Piece Teases Surprise Joy Boy Connection With Latest Cliffhanger

One Piece has dropped a notable clue about the mysterious Joy Boy with a major tease in the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the series continues through the climax of the final fights on Onigashima with the newest chapters of the manga, fans have been clued in on just how much more important the Wano Country island actually is to the history of the world overall. There have been some major talks from prominent characters in the series about Wano means for the rest of the world, and now the newest chapter has tied in yet another major legend into its events.

Joy Boy continues to be one of the most intriguing mysteries seen building over the course of One Piece so far as their actions during the Void Century left such an impact on the rest of the world that Kozuki Oden mentioned that the figure could end up returning 900 years after they made their stamp on the world. Now the series has directly tied this famous figure to the current events with the return of Zunesha, who Momonosuke Oden mentions was a companion of Joy Boy during the Void Century.

As had been previously revealed in prior chapters, Zunesha, the giant elephant carrying the country of Zou on its back, has made its way to the floating Onigashima. It’s something that Momonosuke had picked up on before, and it seems that the two of them are resonating in much the same way they were before. While we don’t get to see Zunesha in action in Chapter 1040 of the series, Momonosuke confirms to Yamato that the elephant is close by and reveals that he was a companion to Joy Boy who “committed a crime 800 years ago.”

It seems that Momonosuke wants Yamato to do something with Zunesha, but it’s unclear as of this moment. What is notable is that thanks to the information in Oden’s journal and what Momonosuke can learn from Joy Boy’s actual companion, Wano is even more important to the mysteries of the world and the final island on the Grand Line than ever before. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how all of it comes together.

