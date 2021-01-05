One Piece Makes a Major Luffy Comparison in Historic New Chapter

✖

One Piece made a major Luffy comparison in historic new chapter. Eiichiro Oda's massively popular series crossed over its monumental 1000th chapter mark, and with it brought the fight against Kaido and Big Mom to a whole new level at Onigashima. While fans of the series already felt like this chapter was going to be a huge deal, series creator Eiichiro Oda injected it with a ton of more hype and anticipation for the future. It's especially true for Luffy as one of the moments in the chapter seemed to compare him to two of the most important characters in the series.

Chapter 1000 of the series sees Luffy (together with Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar Law, Eustass Kid, and Killer) finally make his way to the roof of the skull dome at Onigashima, and it's here that they poise for battle against both Big Mom and Kaido. After delivering one massive attack, there's a shot of Luffy that draws some comparisons to two other major figures, as noted by @newworldartur on Twitter. The first is Joy Boy, an important character that existed during the Void Century:

The second is more prominent as it parallels Red-Haired Shanks when he had the Straw Hat in his posession:

Both of these characters are extremely important to the future of the series. Joy Boy was first mentioned as a prominent figure tying into the past events on Fish-Man Island that not only left something at the end of the Grand Line, but is expected to return in the future. As for Shanks, Oda himself teased that we'll begin to see this Emperor take action of some sort as part of the "final stage" some time this year.

Knowing Oda, this is most likely a completely intentional reference to either of these characters and there's a good chance we'll see something involving these two in this next year of chapters. If not that, then it's clear we'll learn more about these two and their connection to Luffy's current trajectory.

But what did you think of this connection to Luffy? What did you think of One Piece Chapter 1000 overall?