One Piece May Have Teased One of Kaido’s Top Secrets Already

The War For Wano was brought about thanks to the machinations of the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, who has been nothing if not terrifyingly brutal during his reign in Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Now, a new theory has been making the rounds online that Kaido’s name might hint at a very different future which was initially planned for the villain of the Grand Line, which might also hint at where the Beast Pirate captain might be going.

Apparently, the original kanji for “Kaido” translates to “strong kid” or “joy boy”, with the latter having a big implication on the Shonen franchise as there was a character previously named Joy Boy who had a significant role in the locale known as “Fish-Man Island,” While this theory doesn’t believe that Kaido is the reincarnation of the popular swashbuckler, it might point to the idea that Kaido’s parents might have originally wanted their offspring to have a similar fate as the beloved figure on the unique island filled with mermen and other wild creatures for the world of the Grand Line.

Twitter User Sandmann_AP shared the Kaido theory that points to the idea that the Beast Pirate’s parents might have had a very different future in mind for the future villain, naming him after one of the most legendary figures in the history of Fish-Man Island:

https://twitter.com/sandman_AP/status/1478704983755587584?s=20

Currently, in the pages of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, Luffy and Kaido have reached a level in their one-on-one brawl that has both pirate captains spent, but having an amazing time as they both love to get their hands dirty when it comes to fights. With the Straw Hats covering some major ground by defeating the likes of King, Queen, and several of the other heavy hitters that make up the nefarious swashbucklers. Regardless of who wins the fight between Monkey and Kaido, the world of the Grand Line will never be the same whenever the War For Wano comes to an end.

What do you think of this Kaido theory? Who do you think will be the ultimate victors in the War for Wano?