One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Law and Kid’s Final Fight With Big Mom

One Piece is teasing the climax of Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid’s fight with Big Mom with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The climax of the war on Onigashima is now underway as the final moments of the Wano Country arc are fast approaching in the manga. Luffy is currently battling it out against Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome, but as for the other Emperor, she has been occupied with her fight against two of the other major captains, Kid and Law. But the newest update on this fight just might be the most promising yet.

Each look at Law and Kid’s fight against Big Mom in previous chapters has been a harrowing one as even with the use of all of their powers and tricks, the Emperor has shaken off pretty much every attack thrown her way. The newest chapter goes even more intense with it as following their tag team attack in the previous chapter, it seems Big Mom, Law, and Kid are getting ready to bring their fight to an end with the final moments of the chapter. Now it’s just a matter of seeing who wins.

Chapter 1031 of the series revisits the fight between the three forces. Although Law and Kid were able to take Big Mom by surprise with their major tag team trap in the previous chapter, it’s revealed that she’s just fine and is actually angrier now more than ever. She then uses her ability to take the life force of the Beasts Pirates that happened to be nearby, and powers herself up to a massive new degree. She even decides to use a year of her own life span to strengthen herself, but surprisingly compliments the two pirates.

Because while they are much worse for wear than she is, she reveals that she hasn’t felt as much pain in ages. This has angered her to the point where she wants to send a message to the two young pirates that if they want to become emperors themselves, they’re going to need to knock her off her throne. That means the fight is indeed reaching its climax as while Kid and Law are on their last legs, Big Mom has taken some major hits as well. A winner is going to be decided one way or another.

What do you think? Do Law and Kid have a real chance at taking down Big Mom, or will the Emperor live to fight another day?