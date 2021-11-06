One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Major Trap for Big Mom

Big Mom has had an interesting role to play in the War For Wano, with the ruler of Cake Island finding herself attacking both enemies and allies alike, though it seems as if the Yonkou might have hit a wall that she can’t breakthrough as she faces off against the combined forces of Kid and Trafalgar Law. Though she formed an alliance with Kaido, Captain of the Beast Pirates and current ruler of Wano, the truce was shaky at best and was shattered when Mom realized that the armies of Wano had plundered one of the lands she loved.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1030, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Law and Kid have always been two of the most powerful members of the Worst Generation, with the two swashbucklers throwing their lot behind Luffy once again in a bid to free the borders of Wano Country. With Law having the ability to teleport items thanks to his Devil Fruit and Kid having the ability to rely on magnetism to create a giant metal arm, amongst other things, the pair has created the perfect tag-team move to seemingly defeat Big Mom.

Big Mom has been somewhat ping-ponging from opponent to opponent but found her match with these two Worst Generation members as Law manages to deliver a sneak attack that saw his blade piercing her neck. As strong as Mom is, this attack alone isn’t enough to defeat her, but Kid manages to magnetize Big Mom in the process. Using his mastery of magnetism, Kid has it so that a large number of steel beams from Onigashima propel toward the Yonkou and the chapter ends with Kaido’s former ally being trapped beneath a veritable ton of steel.

We aren’t sure if Big Mom might have died from this attack or is even out of the fight that is swallowing the isolated nation, but it seems as though she has some serious opponents on her hands if she is looking to eliminate her enemies in the forms of Law and Kid.

What do you think of this trap being sprung on Big Mom?