One Piece: Why Luffy Will Beat Kaido This Time

One Piece has officially kicked off the third fight between Luffy and Kaido with the newest chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, and while he has fought and lost twice before, there’s a very good chance that the third time will be the charm and he will actually win this time around. The Wano Country arc’s Third Act is now in its climax, and so is the climax for the raid on Onigashima as well as the final fights of this war are now taking place and some real winners and losers are being set.

The same can be said for Luffy and Kaido’s fight as well. Because while the two have battled twice before in the arc in two situations that could have been said to be climactic fights thus far, there’s a big difference this time around as the seemingly invincible Kaido is truly starting to show some weakness. Luffy on the other hand is beginning to bounce back harder than ever before, and with his new determination burning stronger than ever with the most recent chapter of the series, this one really seems like Luffy is going to win this time around.

First there’s this first obvious difference between this fight and the other two. As demonstrated by Luffy’s first attack on Kaido together with Yamato, Luffy has quickly figured out how to better channel his Conqueror’s Haki through his fists, and is already at a level that he can stand toe to toe with Kaido at such a level that the sky is splitting open above each of their clashes. Not only is it drawing attention to the fact that their fight is a lot like legendary fights between Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard (which also looks good for Luffy considering how he just declared himself to be the future King of the Pirates), but it’s also doing damage to Kaido.

Unlike the first and second fights that saw Kaido either easily brushing off the Supernovas’ attacks or fighting with Big Mom’s help, this is another one on one fight between Luffy and Kaido. This means that it’s really the true rematch from the first time that Luffy had tried attacking the Emperor. From that point on, Luffy not only mastered Ryou, but used that knowledge to better use Conqueror’s Haki in battle and has finally come back to use that knowledge to win.

The most important factor making this fight different from the others, however, (beyond the series’ climax making it really seem like this really will be the deciding blow) is that Kaido is finally weakened. The efforts of Yamato and all of the others have left their mark, and that can be seen by the fact that his flame clouds carrying Onigashima in the middle of the sky are starting to weaken. It raises the stakes for the final battle, but further teases that Luffy and Kaido are on equal terms for the first time in the entire arc.

But what do you think? Do you think Luffy has a good chance of winning this time? If so, how do you think he'll pull it off?