One Piece Gives Big Mom a Terrifying Power Up

The War For Wano has seen nearly all the heroes and villains of the Grand Line slamming against one another in a bid to determine the fate of the isolated nation, with Trafalgar Law and Kid currently staring down the unbelievable power of Big Mom. The ruler of Cake Island is one of the biggest threats currently staring down Luffy and company, with the latest manga chapter of One Piece showing how she is able to use her Devil Fruit abilities to power herself up in a way that fans and characters alike had not seen before this entry.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1031, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll dive into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big Mom’s Devil Fruit, Soru Soru no Mi, already allows the Yonkou to become extremely powerful by swiping the life spans of those who are afraid of her, which is something that she does with the Beast Pirates in her path, though the new chapter adds a new wrinkle, and with it, a huge power boost. Charlotte takes the opportunity to steal a year of her own life and use it to physically boost her stature, making her far larger than she was before, along with the weapons that are currently at her disposal. With Law and Kid trying to bring down Big Mom with a sneak attack that saw a number of steel beams fall on her head, it seems that the battle is far from over.

Big Mom is a wild card in the battle between the resistance of Wano and Kaido’s Beast Pirates, turning against her former allies when it was revealed that they had burned down a town that had treated her with kindness in the past. Should she be able to defeat Law and Kid, it would definitely be interesting to see who she was to set her sights on next.

The War For Wano is also taking place in the television series, coming close to hitting its source material and we can’t wait to see this Big Mom fight shown on the small screen.

What do you think of Big Mom’s wild new power? Do you think Law and Kid are set to lose their fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.