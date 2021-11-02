One Piece Reveals Kid’s Newly Awakened Power

One Piece revealed Eustass Kid’s newly awakened Devil Fruit power with the newest chapter of the series! The war for Wano Country has reached its climax as the final battles of the war are now set into place. While Luffy had been battling against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, Law and Kid have been pre-occupied with their fight against the other Emperor, Big Mom. When we had last seen this fight in action, Kid had been suggering due to Hawkins’ tricks but Killer had thankfully freed him of the Straw Doll technique in the previous chapter.

The newest chapter of the series revisits the fight between Kid, Law, and Big Mom and they’re having just as much trouble as they had before. Big Mom was overwhelming the duo with her strength, but the two of them hatched a plan amongst one another with the recent chapter. As it turns out, the both of them had reached the Awakening of their respective Devil Fruit abilities and decided to work together on one final gambit using these new powers. As for Kid, his new power is one that allows him to assign his magnetism to objects.

Chapter 1030 of the series sees the two of them hatching a plan in a flashback as the fight against Big Mom gets that much more intense. Kid asks Law if his powers had awakened, and like Law, Kid reveals that his powers have reached that second stage but are currently not in practice because they use far too much of his stamina. It’s the kind of power he can’t rely on, and neither can Law, so the two of them decide to combine their powers in one final attack on the Emperor. When Law uses his own ability, Kid reveals his.

His awakened power uses his magnetism and allows him to assign it to another object. In this case he adds it to Big Mom, and all of the weapons start drawing to her. On top of this, he unleashes a far stronger "Punk Clash" to separate the steel beams from the buildings around Big Mom to cluster together in a massive pile that clashes onto her as the chapter comes to an end.