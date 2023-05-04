One Piece Creator Pens Update About Netflix Series

It's won't be long before One Piece makes landfall in a way we've never seen before. If you did not know, Netflix is working hard with Tomorrow Studios and series creator Eiichiro Oda to transform the anime for live-action film. The project has been sailing steadily since it was first announced, and of course, fans are keeping an eye on One Piece now that post-production is moving along. So of course, they will be glad to see a new letter about the show has been posted by Oda himself.

Thanks to Netflix, Oda just released a new letter to fans dedicated to One Piece's live-action future. It was there the creator broke down the difficulties he faced while making the project. At one point, Oda admitted he was unsure if a live-action adaptation could work period, but his mind has since changed entirely.

If you want to check out the letter as is, you can find it at the bottom of this article. As for its contents, you can read Oda's words below:

"I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures, so when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes, it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, 'We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?' There was even a time when I thought, 'Is a foreign production even possible?'

Now, this might seem like it's coming out of nowhere, but we've been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We're finally here!! Considering my expected lifespan, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.

Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023 but they'd promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied. The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be run. We're in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!"

