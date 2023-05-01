One Piece Expands Free Streaming With Pluto TV

One Piece has a lot on its plate right now, and that goes doubly where its anime is concerned. These days, the series is dealing with the final battles of its Wano Country saga, so Luffy has plenty to do. With more than 1,000 episodes under thumb, you can see why some fans are struggling to catch up with the One Piece anime, but it is becoming easier to binge by the day. Now, Pluto TV is getting into the mix, and the free streaming service has the episodes to prove it.

Yes, that is right. Pluto TV has made a free One Piece channel, and it is streaming for free 24/7. More than 400 episodes were added to the Pluto channel the other day, and that includes specials like episode 590. With this addition, there are now 746 episodes of One Piece streaming on Pluto for free, so fans can eat up the goodies ASAP.

🚨 ATTENTION ANIME FANS 🚨



Over FOUR HUNDRED more episodes of #OnePiece are now streaming on my 24/7 One Piece channel!



Episode 590 is included, which features the HISTORIC crossover between Luffy, Goku, and Toriko.



Watch now: https://t.co/KyVzAdTs7z pic.twitter.com/XYDsOVf4C0 — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) May 1, 2023

Of course, there are still plenty more episodes of One Piece to worry about. The anime has nearly 1,100 episodes on hand at this point, after all. You can watch all of the One Piece anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll if you want to stay up to date on Luffy's adventures. These platforms are streaming the anime subbed in time with Japan's episode releases, so you cannot fall behind!

If you are not familiar with One Piece overall, well – Pluto TV has given you a solid way to catch up. The series was created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda decades ago, and it has become the highest-selling manga of all time with more sales than Batman. As you can imagine, Toei Animation's anime is extremely popular as it was started more than 20 years ago. For more details on One Piece, you can read up on its synopsis below and then head over to Pluto TV to binge the Straw Hat crew's adventures:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

