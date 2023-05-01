One Piece Cosplay Transforms With Gear Fifth Luffy

The One Piece manga really changed things forever with the debut of Luffy's Gear Fifth form at the climax of the Wano Country arc, and now one awesome cosplay has brought this major Luffy transformation to life! While the One Piece manga is now working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series with its latest chapters, but what really helped kick things off was the final moments of the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome in Onigashima. Now there's a bigger and brighter future for Luffy than ever before.

Luffy's Gear Fifth form has yet to make its official One Piece anime debut outside of a brief tease during the events of One Piece Film: Red, and as a result it's become one of the most highly anticipated moments for the anime ever. As fans eagerly wait for this version of Luffy to make his full debut, artist @alice_dias_c on Instagram has decided to take things into their own hands and brought Gear Fifth Luffy to life with some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out below:

When is Gear 5 Luffy Coming to the One Piece Anime?

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before Gear Fifth Luffy makes his debut in the One Piece anime. The latest One Piece episodes have been working through the final fights of the Wano Country arc overall, and that means we're getting closer than ever to see Luffy take on Kaido with this highly powerful form. If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see the form in action, One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

