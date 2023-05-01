Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases New Piece of Muichiro's Past

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back on the air, and season three has only done wonders since it went live. After all, Tanjiro brought the show back to life with the Swordsmith Village arc, and the story heated up over the past few weeks. In fact, all eyes are on Muichiro Tokito as the Mist Hashira is finally showing his skills in battle, and this week's episode gave us new insight into his dark past.

Of course, it seems like a prerequisite now for Hashira to have dark pasts. Rengoku had his own demons at home while Shinobu's history with her older sister weighs her down. All of the Hashira we know have some sort of trauma, and Muichiro is no different. During his fight with Gyokko this week, Demon Slayer season 3 took a moment to clear Muichiro's head as we saw a flashback of him with Oyataka.

“the things that may seem trivial might end up clearing the mist inside your head” Oyataka flash back scenes never fail to be beautiful. such an underrated character pic.twitter.com/EjUaN6kkwR — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 30, 2023

After all, the older man loves the Demon Slayer Corps with his heart, and Muichiro's young age made him a favorite of the organization's leader. In fact, this flashback lets fans know Oyataka and his wife likely raised the Mist Hashira in some form. During the flashback, we can see Muichiro lying in a bed heavily injured, and he appears to be a bit younger than we see him now. It is there Oyataka tells Muichiro even the most trivial of details in life may "end up clearing the mist inside" their head. This revelation gives Muichiro renewed focus during his fight, and it raises some big questions about the boy.

Most importantly, Oyataka's comment teases there is more to Muichiro and his mind than we know. The Mist Hashira is very forgetful, and he can toss out information from his brain in a short time. From forgetting his allies to withholding emotions, Muichiro's entire being is shrouded by mist. Given his past with Oyataka, it seems the boy experienced something years ago that forced him to repress all the memories of his youth. But given what we know of Demon Slayer, it won't be long before the anime forces Muichiro's past out into the open.

What do you think about this peek into Muichiro's past? Are you liking Demon Slayer season 3 so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.