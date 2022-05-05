Netflix's One Piece Star Wishes Luffy A Happy Birthday: Watch

✖

Netflix is currently in the business of creating live-action anime adaptations, with the streaming service working on recreating the popular Shonen series of One Piece for a new batch of viewers. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an executive producer on the project, fans are wondering if the series will be able to capture the magic of the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, to celebrate Luffy's birthday, the young actor who is set to play the Straw Hat Captain has released a new video for fans.

Alongside Godoy, a number of the Straw Hat Pirates have been cast for the new Netflix series, including Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. On top of these heroes, the series has also cast the likes of Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, and Peter Gadiot as Red-Haired Shanks. With the series looking to adapt the early storylines of One Piece, fans are crossing their fingers that the adaptation will be able to live up to its source material when all is said and done.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece with the young actor who is set to play Luffy celebrating the Straw Hat Captain's birthday by sharing a video with fans, while also giving fans a glimpse of what his take on the popular SHonen hero might be as production continues on the Netflix original series:

Happy birthday to the future Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy! Today we’re celebrating the adventures and dreams of Straw Hats everywhere. What are some of your dreams? #LuffysBirthdayNetflix pic.twitter.com/tDl0JJGrnP — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2022

Currently, a release date for this new live-action adaptation has yet to be revealed, though fans have been worried about the longevity of this series following the cancellation of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop. Despite the live-action take on the Bebop being canceled after one season, the streaming service isn't just moving forward with One Piece, but also with live-action adaptations of the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

What do you think of this special video message from the live-action Luffy?