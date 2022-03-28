Netflix’s One Piece Casts Yellowjackets Star as Shanks

Netflix has been working on its live-action adaptation of One Piece for some time now, and it seems the show’s cast is getting even bigger. After promising to drop an update on the project, the team behind One Piece finally gave the good word today. Netflix has found its Shanks, and the Red Hair pirate is just one of many heroes slated to fill out this adaptation.

The team behind One Piece confirmed Peter Gadiot will join the series as Shanks. The actor appeared in a brief introduction video posted by Netflix on Twitter, so fans can go ahead and welcome the star to the fandom.

For those unfamiliar with Gadiot, the 37-year-old actor had his breakout role in Queen of the South before gaining attention as Cyrus on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. These days, Gadiot can be found on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets as Adam.

Now, Gadiot has found his next big gig, and it comes courtesy of One Piece. The actor will bring the head of the Red Hair pirates to life, after all. Given the timing of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, fans can expect Gadiot to portray Shanks as a younger man when the show goes live. After all, the adaptation is expected to cover the East Blue saga, and fans anticipate Shanks to show up in some flashback sequences centered around his introduction to Monkey D. Luffy.

With this latest casting update, Netflix’s One Piece has further cemented its crew. The show has brought on other stars such as Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Jacob Romero Gibson, Morgan Davis, Aidan Scott, and Ilia Isorelys Paulino to date. No official release date has been shared for the series as of yet, and filming is still ongoing.

What do you make of this latest casting announcement? Do you think Gadiot is right for the role?