Netflix is all-in on adapting some of the biggest anime franchises to the world of live-action, with Eiichrio Oda’s One Piece being an upcoming project that will give fans a ten-episode series that introduces a brand new Luffy and his friends within the Straw Hat Pirates. Though the series’ production has been delayed in the past thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that 2022 is the year when cameras will being rolling on the show that will adapt the East Blue Saga.

For those who might not have kept up with the casting of the Straw Hat Pirates for the upcoming live-action adaptation, Luffy and his crew have been revealed with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. While fans might feel nervous about a new live-action take on the the world of the Grand Line, creator Eiichiro Oda has already confirmed that he will be acting as a producer for the series, putting many fans’ minds at ease when it comes to this new take on the classic Shonen franchise.

Production Weekly shared the news that One Piece’s live-action series will begin filming in the spring/summer of this year, with the filming set to take place in South Africa which will apparently follow the events of the East Blue Arc and unite the Straw Hat Pirates for the first time.

This won’t be the first time that Netflix has created a live-action series using an anime series as its source material, with the most recent take on Cowboy Bebop causing quite the controversy with its recent cancellation. Though the story of the Bebop might have come to an end on the streaming service, Netflix is currently working on other such properties via the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few. It will definitely be interesting to see if One Piece is able to succeed where Spike and his fellow bounty hunters failed.

