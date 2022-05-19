Who Will Be One Piece's Next Major Threat?

✖

Warning! Massive spoilers for the latest chapters of One Piece's manga to follow! The newest chapter of the manga series has officially put an end to the longest fight in One Piece to date as it seems like the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the skies above Onigashima has officially ended as well. There are still so many more questions about what to expect from the coming chapters about the fallout from the fight and what that means for the future of Wano Country as a whole, but what is immediately clear is that a new era of the series will begin.

While Wano Country's war on Onigashima was already the longest war in the series overall, it's capitalizing on years worth of buildup between multiple arcs. The last time this happened in this kind of scale the series kicked of a time skip and the New World era of the series that introduced a whole new level of friends and foes that Luffy and the Straw Hats are coming face to face with. This is the kind of era shaking event for the series that now it will never be the same. The question remains is, what will actually be the next threat coming Luffy's way?

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Chapter 1049 of One Piece sees Luffy delivering the final blow to Kaido, and while the series has yet to crown him the official winner it's clear that Luffy has indeed defeated the invincible Emperor. With Law and Kid also defeating Big Mom in a previous chapter before this finale, that means there are now only two Emperors left floating around in the seas. It makes one wonder whether or not Shanks or Teech will make the next move in the power vacuum, but that could be a misdirect given that we'll be seeing Shanks in the upcoming One Piece Film: Red.

It could be that they make their move, but what seems to be more prominent is the military threat building. Not only did they go after the former Seven Warlords following the Reverie, but they tried to interfere with Luffy and Kaido's fight because they feared what it would mean for Wano. The military has been brewing in the background as they have been gathering power and shaking up the state of the world outside of Wano, and Luffy just might have the biggest target on him yet when he's officially crowned a new Emperor for taking down Kaido.

But what do you think? Do you think the marines are going to make their move next? Do you think it will be Shanks or Teech instead? Who do you think will be the next big fight?