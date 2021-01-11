One Piece Makes Major Change to the Seven Warlords System

✖

One Piece made a major change to the Seven Warlords system in the newest episode of the series! One Piece brought Wano Country's second act to a close with the final episode of 2020, and the first new episode of the year brought the anime to a new era. But before the third act of the Wano arc can officially begin, the anime has decided to take a short break and update fans on the state of the world outside of the closed off country. And this update began with a major shake up to the world powers.

Episode 957 of the anime revisits the Reverie mini-arc that took place before the events of Wano. It saw representatives of the World Government's various kingdoms gathering together to make decisions about the world at large, and one of the big decisions they had come to was revealed to be that the government had dissolved the Seven Warlords system -- upsetting the balance of the three world powers.

The episode sees the rest of the world reacting to the news after the Reverie meeting, and it's revealed that King Nefertari from Alabasta and King Riku of Dressrosa had pitched the dissolving of the Seven Warlords considering how badly their respective kingdoms had been ruined thanks to the powers granted to Crocodile and Doflamingo. This was the least of the Warlords' troubles, so those at the Reverie agreed to get rid of the system.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

With the fallout of the system, the episode also saw the Marines declaring war of the rest of the remaining warlords still out in the seas. With brief re-introductions to the likes of Buggy, Mihawk and Boa Hancock, it's revealed that the Marines are not going to attempt to arrest the Warlords now that they are no longer protected by the government. But the respective warlords aren't afraid of this move either as they are going to fight back.

With the Seven Warlords System dissolved, it's also revealed that now there's an imbalance between the world powers. This leaves only the World Government and the Four Emperors of the Sea in play, and thus launches the rest of the sea into a battle for power. This most likely will be one of the big issues needing to resolved once Luffy and the others make their way out of Wano.

What did you think of the first new episode of the year? Surprised to see One Piece get rid of the Seven Warlords? What do you think will happen to Hancock and the rest next?