‘One Piece’ Reveals The Winner of Luffy v Katakuri

One Piece has featured a lot of intense battles, but few have been as big as its latest tiff. Monkey D. Luffy has been fighting Charlotte Katakuri for ages now, but the duel came to an end not long ago. Eiichiro Oda let fans know whether or not the Straw Hat could take down the Sweet Commander, and the answer definitely surprised readers.

So, spoilers below!

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans got to see the finale of Luffy v Katakuri. The pair traded their final blows after an extended battle involving lots of reveals and power-ups. Not only did the fight teach fans about Katakuri’s mouthy secret but it saw Luffy reveal a brand-new Gear Fourth form. However, when the battle came to an end, Luffy was the fighter left standing.

Chapter 896 ended with Luffy and Katakuri exchanging their final blows. At first, it looked like Luffy would be the one losing as the Straw Hat captain keeled over after he took his hit. Katakuri stayed standing for a bit longer, but the Sweet Commander fell not long after Luffy.

For a moment, it looked like the pair had simply tied, but Luffy made an impressive comeback. The hero clawed his way out of the pit he stumbled into and tried to figure out what time it was. When he looked up, Luffy saw Katakuri was standing before him since he got up, and his opponent asked Luffy if he would return one day to beat Big Mom.

As expected, Luffy told the older man he would come back and keep his word since he’s the person who will become the Pirate King. Katakuri tells Luffy he’s looking very far into the future with his prediction, but the Straw Hat isn’t given any time to comment on the statement before Katakuri passes out for good.

