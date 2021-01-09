One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Big Mom and Kaido Fight for Wano's Climax

✖

One Piece has hit an insane milestone earlier this year, releasing its thousandth chapter to the world that once again focuses on the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to overthrow the Beast Pirates who has a firm grasp on the isolated nation known as Wano and it seems as if the arc is setting up a climactic battle against Kaido and Big Mom! Earlier in the arc, the two former members of the Rock Pirates decided to put aside their differences in a bid to not only rule the world via their new partnership, but discover the location of the One Piece!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 1000 of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the long-running swashbuckler Shonen!

Since the start of the Wano Arc, Luffy and his crew were doing everything they could to free the country taking a page from feudal Japan from the Beast Pirates, their captain Kaido, and the nefarious Shogun known as Orochi. With the end of this legendary chapter, we were able to witness Luffy, Zoro, Kidd, and other members of the Worst Generation coming face to face with both Kaido and Big Mom. Though the pair of villains have almost seemed unbeatable in every battle that they've been involved with, it seems that the odds definitely might be against them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Luffy himself is still attempting to become the King of the Pirates, but his training during and after the time skip have seemingly done the impossible, placing him on the same plane of power that Kaido finds himself on. When the two last fought, Luffy wasn't able to lay a scratch on the antagonist that has the ability to transform into a larger than life dragon, but things appear to be different now.

Monkey unleashes a brand new attack that he learned during his training, "Gum Gum Red Roc", that is able to do the impossible and actually bring Kaido down low. With Luffy proclaiming that his dream to become King of the Pirates is still at the front of his mind, Kaido and Big Mom are stunned at the development but are sure to be quite the threat against the Straw Hats and their allies!

