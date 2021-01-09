One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Wano Aesthetic

✖

The Wano Arc hasn't just thrown some of the biggest battles at the Straw Hat Pirates in their swashbuckling careers, it's also given each of them a brand new makeover to help them better fit into the isolated nation that takes a page from feudal Japan, and one cosplayer has brought to life the attire of Nico Robin! Being brought onto Luffy's crew as the seventh member of the Straw Hats, Robin might not have had as big a role in Wano as Luffy or Zoro, but she has certainly helped out during this insanely explosive saga from Eiichiro Oda!

Nico Robin functions as the archaeologist of the Straw Hats, one of the later members of the crew to join, holding a unique Devil Fruit that has some extremely bizarre powers that are granted to her. With her fruit giving her the ability to replicate any of her body parts on any surface, it makes her quite a unique pirate to square off against. Though she has left the Straw Hats in the past, she's a welcome addition to the fold and has helped out Luffy and company more times than we can count since she was first introduced to the series as someone who not only joined Monkey's quest but is also trying to learn the secrets of their world!

Instagram Cosplayer Robin_Ren shared this spot-on take of Robin during the Wano Arc, joining the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to free the isolated nation from the clutches of the current pint-sized Shogun of Orochi and the Beast Pirates that are led by the villainous, nigh-invincible Kaido:

One Piece has been making the rounds in the news lately thanks in part to Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the franchise, revealing that the series would more than likely come to a close in around five years, leaving us to wonder what the ultimate fate of Robin and her fellow Straw Hat Pirates will be. We're crossing our fingers the Nico and her crewmates are able to survive the battle against Kaido and the Wano Arc continues to heat up!

