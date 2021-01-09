One Piece Creator Addresses Series' End in Chapter 1000 Message

✖

One Piece's creator addressed the series' ending with a special message for the 1000th chapter of the manga! The most recent issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine debuted the monumental milestone for the series as One Piece officially crossed the 1000 chapter mark, and to celebrate the huge release series creator Eiichiro Oda penned an emotional letter to the fans around the world celebrating the major milestone as well. With the series crossing such a massive number like this, Oda is fully aware that fans of the series are wondering how much closer we are to the end game these days.

Oda begins his message as such, "Your belief in Luffy has led me to believe in all of you, and that is what allows me to continue drawing exactly the kind of manga I want to draw. So here we are, ready to dip our toes into the final stage of the story," he stated. "It's taken us a long time to reach one thousand chapters. However, it's because I've completed a thousand chapters that you must believe I'll take us to the end. The story waiting for you will defy expectations! I mean it!!"

Oda concluded his statement with the following, "I have a favor to ask. This is for everyone with whom - by some means or another - I've managed to create a bond, in other words, the One Piece fans of the world! My story is a long one, but for just a while longer, please watch over Luffy and his crew as they continue their adventure!"

Before the chapter released, Oda teased that Red-Haired Shanks would be making his move some time this year as the series gets closer to its final stage, and together with this newest update, it seems like the series really is getting ready for its grand finale potentially in the next few years.

But what do you think? Do you think One Piece is that much closer to its ending after 1000 chapters? How do you think it will even bring it all to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!