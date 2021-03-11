One Piece Sets Up Marco's Most Difficult Battle Yet

✖

One Piece's War For Wano has become so massive in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's manga that it has spilled out across the countryside and involved more swashbucklers than audiences can even account for at this point, and it seems as if Marco the Phoenix is going to be dealing with the greatest battle of his life. As Kaido and Big Mom find themselves tangling with Luffy, Zoro, and a handful of other members of the Worst Generation, it's clear that the Beast Pirates are coming closer to taking down both the Straw Hat Pirates and their scores of allies.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1006, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

Hyogoro the Flower is but one of the many combatants who is seeking to defeat the Beast Pirates and take away their hold over the isolated nation of Wano, and though it seemed as though a death blow would be dealt against him by some of Kaido's strongest henchmen in King, Queen, and Jack, Marco was able to stop the killing blow. Marco, in his fully powered phoenix form, now finds himself facing down Queen and King, unleashing insane blows against each of the Beast Pirates that nearly knocked them out of the fight entirely. However, the power of Kaido's underlings is sure to cause some serious problems for Marco, even with the power at his disposal.

Though Marco is able to deliver a debilitating blow to Queen in his dinosaur form, along with King being smashed away to boot, it doesn't seem as if this will be enough to save Hyogoro, who has seemingly accepted his fate that the War For Wano will be the battle that causes his death. With the Straw Hat Pirates currently having their hands full with a myriad of problems, who is to say if anyone will be able to rescue "The Flower".

Currently, the anime is focused on the flashback sequences that detail the life of Kuzuki Oden, the most famous denizen of Wano, and how his life as a pirate brought him in front of the likes of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger.

