One Piece Fans React to Marco's Surprise Return
One Piece is neck deep in the Wano Arc, giving fans the opportunity to witness one of the biggest battles in the history of the franchise and with so many heroes and villains making up this titanic tussle, the Eiichiro Oda franchise still found a way to shock readers with the return of Marco! The trusted confidant of Whitebeard, Marco was originally thought to be retired, watching over the treasure of his deceased friend, but it seems as though he recognized the dire straits that the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves in. Needless to say, fans are shocked at the phoenix's return!
Marco has always been a level headed swashbuckler, maintaining his composure even while harboring the terrifying power of the Devil Fruit known as Model: Phoenix, that allows him to transform into an actual phoenix and unleash the fire that is associated with the mythological bird of legend.
What do you think of Marco making his big return in One Piece's latest manga chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!
The Comeback
Marco!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 #ワンピース #onepiece pic.twitter.com/r5hLubbHNn— 名探偵ルフィ (@luffydtaro) June 12, 2020
One Of The Best Devil Fruits
Why is Marco flying around Wano?? I guess he’s always gonna be around when Luffy is in some sort of trouble? #OnePiece his Devil fruit is one of my favourites pic.twitter.com/iGr8yNgVWd— Ichutoku (@IchutokuSenpai) June 12, 2020
Why Is Marco So Attractive?
WHY EVERYONE IN ONE PIECE ARE SO ATTRACTIVE IN THEIR VERY OWN WAY??????? — LIKE MARCO HELLO YOU ARE PINEAPPLE BUT HOT DAMN PINEAPPLE????? ASGSGDDKSLSH— can we be friends? (@chopperisagoat) June 12, 2020
The Boys Are Back
Marco, Izo... 😭💜 🎶The word is out, the boys are back— pirate girl 海賊旗 (@thepirategirl7) June 11, 2020
The boys are back, back to save the day
The boys are back, oh yeah🎶 #onepiece #whitebeardpirates pic.twitter.com/m5uAByqTFR
In The House!
MARCO IS IN THE HOUSE !!!!#OnePiece981 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/u2FniX6Syw— Lord Of Shadows (@AlenRimanich) June 11, 2020
Marco Is A Daddy
Whatever the fuck is happening in One Piece rn, I love it. Marco just showed up and he's a daddy now, Izou's gonna reunite with Kiku, Big Mom is in a brothel and Killer is the only one with 2+ brain cells amongst him, Luffy, Zoro, and Kidd.— K㋐θ (@00ff00_Will) June 9, 2020
The Phoenix Rises!
Marco will always be hot in my eyes 💜#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/rDagUubpR6— ダイアンムーンライト (@ztrtkbts) June 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.