One Piece Fans React to Marco's Surprise Return

One Piece is neck deep in the Wano Arc, giving fans the opportunity to witness one of the biggest battles in the history of the franchise and with so many heroes and villains making up this titanic tussle, the Eiichiro Oda franchise still found a way to shock readers with the return of Marco! The trusted confidant of Whitebeard, Marco was originally thought to be retired, watching over the treasure of his deceased friend, but it seems as though he recognized the dire straits that the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves in. Needless to say, fans are shocked at the phoenix's return!

Marco has always been a level headed swashbuckler, maintaining his composure even while harboring the terrifying power of the Devil Fruit known as Model: Phoenix, that allows him to transform into an actual phoenix and unleash the fire that is associated with the mythological bird of legend.

