One Piece Teases Marco's Grudge Against Big Mom

One Piece's newest chapter is teasing Marco's deeper grudge against Big Mom. As the war for Wano Country heats up on Onigashima, we have seen several of the characters break off into their respective fights. This has resulted in many unexpected match ups such as when the former Whitebeard crew member, Marco the Phoenix, made his arrival on the island and immediately got into a fight with Big Mom. After Big Mom trash talked his former captain, it seems that the two of them started a fight right after their initial meeting in a previous chapter.

Chapter 995 of the series sees Marco and Big Mom fighting right after they came face to face in a previous chapter, and Marco's doing everything he can to keep Big Mom away from the center of the fracas on Onigashima as he states that he knows what she's capable of. It's apparent that the two of them have history, and the newest chapter hints at just a little of this.

Chapter 995 begins with the fight between the two on the outskirts of Onigashima. Marco's phoenix flames are keeping up with Big Mom's strength. He admits that he has no idea what his grander role in this war is just yet, but he's going all out against Big Mom because he knows the danger she poses. It's frustrating Big Mom as Prometheus' flames can't counteract the special characteristics of Marco's phoenix flames.

(Photo: Shueisha)

She manages to get the better of him, however, and grabs him by the neck. Telling Perospero to deal the killing blow, thankfully Marco is saved soon enough when Carrot and Wanda (in their Sulong forms). After being freed from Big Mom, both Marco and Big Mom herself then turn their attention toward the center of the battle at Onigashima. Marco's role in this war is just beginning, so we'll soon see why series creator Eiichiro Oda decided to bring him back for this fight. But what do you think of Marco's short fight against Big Mom?

