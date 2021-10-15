One Piece Tasks Momo With His Hardest Mission Yet

The son of Kozuki Oden has had a rough life, having lost his parents in the earlier days of Wano while also being flung into the present thanks to the powers of his mother and the Devil Fruit she ate, and things only seem to be getting tougher for Momonosuke as he has now been tasked with the most difficult task of his entire life. Though Momo has been struggling to keep his composure in battling against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga shows that he’ll have to grow up quick.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1028, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the War For Wano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luffy has returned to battle Kaido in the current electric arc of the manga, having been saved from the depths of the sea by the Heart Pirates and their submarine. Having recovered in record time, the rest of the Straw Hats and their allies are attempting to stave off the forces of Wano, with Momonosuke teaming up with Yamato, the offspring of the Beast Pirate Captain, for an extremely important task.

As Kaido is preoccupied with his fight against Monkey, his powers that were holding up Onigashima are beginning to wane, though Momo’s dragon form allows the young son of Oden to exhibit similar abilities, meaning that it’s up to Momonosuke to hold up the floating base of the Beast Pirates. As Yamato explains, should the headquarters fall to Earth, it will cause countless deaths and could potentially cause the destruction of the isolated nation entirely. Momo himself realizes just how dangerous this situation is and summons his flame clouds as a response:

“I summon thee, flame clouds! If I do not do this, countless people will die!”

With the rest of the chapter focusing on the battle between Sanji and Queen, Momo is now tasked with one of the most important roles for the resistance fighters, and should he fail, could very well end the War For Wano for all parties involved and the country beneath them.

Do you think Momo will be able to hold Onigashima in the air? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.