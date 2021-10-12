One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Sanji’s Awakened Power

One Piece is teasing a newly awakened power in Sanji’s body with the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series! The climax of the Raid on Onigashima is now kicking into high gear as the final battles of the Wano Country arc are now setting in place, and while Luffy has officially kicked off his third fight against Kaido, Zoro and Sanji have been occupied with Kaido’s top two fighters in the Beasts Pirates. While we have gotten to see Zoro’s end of the fight, the newest chapter gave a curious update about how Sanji’s fight was going.

The previous chapters of the series have revealed how Zoro and Luffy’s fights are shaping up, and the newest chapter of the series gave an update on Sanji’s fight with Queen. Queen has been a particularly curious opponent for Sanji as it was revealed that not only does he have knowledge about the Vinsmoke Family’s experiments, he had teased that Sanji’s strength didn’t seem like a normal human’s. By the looks of the newest chapter’s cliffhanger, that might actually be the case as a strange power is awakening within his body.

Chapter 1028 of the series resumes the fight between Sanji and Queen, and it continues to add on to the strange teases that Queen had been dropping about the nature of Sanji’s fiery powers. Queen had mentioned how it didn’t seem like a normal human could do the things Sanji could do, and as Sanji continued to fight he had noticed how his body was feeling strange. As Queen put the pressure on Sanji with a chokehold attack, his body acted even stranger.

Sanji emerges from an explosion and his body had been contorted and shifted, but he had broken no bones. In fact, his body was able to snap back into place. Sanji hopes he didn’t awaken latent abilities like the rest of his Vinsmoke siblings he hates so fiercely, but it’s starting to look alot like it as the end of the chapter sees Queen striking Sanji’s head with a blade before it shatters into pieces.

Sanji doesn’t flinch, and he further hopes that he hasn’t become a monster like the Vinsmokes, but we’ll see soon what’s actually going on with his body in future chapters. But what do you think is going on? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!