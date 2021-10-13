One Piece Reveals Yamato’s Full Wolf Form

Since the beginning of One Piece’s Wano Arc, the Shonen franchise has followed a new fan-favorite character in the offspring of Kaido, Yamato, and his potential at joining Luffy’s crew and becoming the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates. With the War For Wano continuing to rage in the isolated nation, Yamato has been attempting to end his father’s nefarious reign while also lending a major hand to the biological son of Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, and has employed the full power of the wolf form that fans have yet to see from the Wano resident.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1028, we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the War For Wano Arc.

In the previous battle between Yamato and Kaido, we witnessed the altruistic swashbuckler employ something of a halfway point between his human form and wolf form, but it seems as if the war has ramped to such a level that Kaido’s child has been forced to employ the full power of his other-self. Before employing the major power-up, Yamato attempts to give Momo a pep-talk as the son of Oden is now tasked with the most difficult challenge of his young life:

“Listen closely Momonosuke! I’m going to head back to the skull dome right now to keep the damage to a minimum in case of absolute disaster. The massive armory beneath the skull dome contains countless explosives. If I don’t do something about them, the worst-case scenario could be dozens of times more destruction. Hang in there Momonosuke, I know that you can do it!”

There have been many theories regarding the War For Wano as to who, if anyone, will be able to defeat Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates, with guesses ranging not just with Yamato, but with Luffy and Zoro as well. While we don’t know if Yamato’s full wolf form will give him a leg-up in defeating his father, it seems that the conclusion of the war will have massive ramifications on the world of the Grand Line.

What do you think of Yamato’s full wolf form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.